Emmanuel Sanders start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Following an emphatic bounce-back win, the Buffalo Bills head into a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on their home turf. The Colts allow 249.9 passing yards per game (20th in the NFL), so hopefully, it will present Emmanuel Sanders with a golden opportunity to have a bounce-back performance of his own.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

It’s hard to figure what the exact reason is, but Sanders hasn’t been his usual self since the Bills’ Week 7 bye. He has only caught the football six times on 14 targets for 92 yards in the previous three games, and his yards per target has dropped from 10.8 to 7.2. Buffalo has been up and down and back up again in that span, despite a favorable string of matchups. The teams they have on tap moving forward are polar opposites of their recent opponents, which leaves fantasy managers on the fence about which of the Bills’ weapons they should put their faith in.

Sanders’ full repertoire as a veteran wideout has been on display in six games this season where he posted 50-plus receiving yards. Doubt him at your own peril.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Sanders as a WR3/flex option in Week 11.