Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox ahead of the Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Derek Hryn
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs after making a vatch as tight end Tommy Sweeney (89) makes a block on Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) in the first quarter at New Era Field. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After the 45-17 blowout victory over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills should have no trouble stretching the success of the passing game into Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts. Tommy Sweeney and Dawson Knox will look to get more involved in the offense.

Sweeney laid a goose egg against the Jets, while Knox returned from a broken hand that he suffered in Week 6 and recorded just one catch for 17 yards.

Clearly, Knox wasn’t himself in this game. The 25-year-old pass catcher is second among all all NFL tight ends this season in touchdowns (5), and top-20 in receiving yards (303). Fantasy managers have no reason to hit the panic button, since he’s proven to be Josh Allen’s favorite red-zone target.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With another week of recovery, Knox should be started as a high-end TE2. Sweeney can safely be left on benches.

