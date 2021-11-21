Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After the 45-17 blowout victory over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills should have no trouble stretching the success of the passing game into Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts. Tommy Sweeney and Dawson Knox will look to get more involved in the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TEs Tommy Sweeney, Dawson Knox

Sweeney laid a goose egg against the Jets, while Knox returned from a broken hand that he suffered in Week 6 and recorded just one catch for 17 yards.

Clearly, Knox wasn’t himself in this game. The 25-year-old pass catcher is second among all all NFL tight ends this season in touchdowns (5), and top-20 in receiving yards (303). Fantasy managers have no reason to hit the panic button, since he’s proven to be Josh Allen’s favorite red-zone target.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With another week of recovery, Knox should be started as a high-end TE2. Sweeney can safely be left on benches.