DJ Moore start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

DJ Moore has been the most productive member of the Carolina Panthers passing attack this season by a pretty significant margin.

He has a chance to have the best game of 2021 this weekend too when they take on the Washington Football Team, a group that has struggled mightily against the pass this season. So how should fantasy managers play this? Should they start him or is there something deeper to look at to maybe decide to hold him out this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

Moore is the number one pass-catcher on the Panthers and it’s really not particularly close. He has 701 yards and three scores, while the player closest to him has just under 300 yards receiving. He has nearly 100 targets too and has hauled in over 50 of them so far this season.

The WFT defense struggles against opposing WRs too, giving up an average of 42.17 fantasy points to the opposing WR room each week, which is second-worst in the NFL. The new QB situation in Carolina could make things strange, but Cam Newton played with Moore for two seasons before heading to New England, so there’s a familiarity there that Newton doesn’t have with any other receiver on the roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore is dealing with a QB situation in flux, but regardless of who is under center, he seems to produce. He’s a must-start in PPR leagues every week and against the WFT defense this week, he’s sure to have a big game.

Start him