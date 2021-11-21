Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers were able to exploit the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, racking up 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cam Newton was responsible for the first score, while Chuba Hubbard plunged in for one later in the third quarter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Despite Christian McCaffrey’s mammoth presence in the Panthers ground game, Hubbard played six more offensive snaps than he did in Week 9. His nine attempts for 27 yards was his second-best performance (when McCaffrey has been on the field).

Given the current framework of the Carolina offense and McCaffrey’s injury history, the Panthers likely will continue to utilize Hubbard in some capacity to prevent their star player from going down again for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hubbard’s value clearly still takes a major hit with one of the best running backs in football returning to the backfield. Nevertheless, he’s been the standalone replacement any time CMC has been on the sidelines. Hubbard is one of fantasy football’s best stashes but should be benched until there is more on McCaffrey’s status.