Ameer Abdullah start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Ameer Abdullah is one of the recent additions to the Carolina Panthers, joining the team last month in the middle of the season. While he’s not the RB1 by any means, he’s carved out a niche for himself in terms of playing time.

But how will he fare this week when the Panthers take on a solid defense from the Washington Football team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Ameer Abdullah

Since joining the Panthers a few weeks ago, he’s become a productive part of the offense. He’s not going to get the lion’s share of carries, but he’s been solid out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. Each week he’s been with Carolina he’s seen at least four or more targets. He’s caught 11 of his 14 total targets for 92 yards in his three games in the offense. Though he might only be productive in PPR leagues, as even dating back to his time in Minnesota this season he hasn’t hit paydirt on the ground or through the air. He also doesn’t have a single game of over 70 total yards, with his biggest game coming three weeks ago when he had 66 total yards.

The WFT defense has been horrible against the pass, but pretty solid against the run this season. Against opposing running backs, they’re allowing just 23 fantasy points per game to an entire team’s RB unit. Though it’s important to note that while solid on the ground, they’ve given up the most receiving touchdowns to opposing RBs in the NFL this season with seven.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With just a few games under his belt in the new offense, Abdullah is doing a solid job this season of making himself relevant. His pass-catching prowess is what is going to keep him on the field, and this is a week he could exploit that against a bad WFT pass-defense.

He’s a good option as an RB3 and has a solid chance to nab his first TD of the season this week.

Start him in PPR leagues.