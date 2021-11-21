Cam Newton start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday 34-10, improving to 5-5 on the year. Cam Newton completed 3-of-4 passes for eight yards and a touchdown in his first slice of action this season. He should have more opportunities ahead of the upcoming clash with the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Cam Newton

The Panthers welcomed back their former MVP quarterback last week, and just days later, he returned to the end zone like he did many times over his nine-year tenure with the franchise. Newton had a two-yard score in the first quarter, followed by a two-yard dump-off pass to Robby Anderson that put the Panthers out in front early.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been taking first-team practice reps ahead of Week 11, and will be in line for a start against his former head coach Ron Rivera when the Panthers host Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Superman is officially back under center at Bank of America Stadium, so the sheer elation isn’t fading for the moment. However, it may take a few games for the 32-year-old veteran to get into an actual groove for fantasy football purposes. Bench Newton.