Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Antonio Gibson ahead of the Washington Football Team’s Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Derek Hryn
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.&nbsp; Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In their first victory in over four weeks, the Washington Football Team toppled the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 last Sunday. Even with the season-ending blow to Chase Young, the Football Team got the job done on both sides of the football. Antonio Gibson led the way for the offense with 26 total touches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson moves on to a Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers as the overall RB19 in standard fantasy leagues. The second-year ball carrier has posted five scores on 135 attempts for 506 yards out of the backfield, and has hauled in 19 catches on 23 targets for 158 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Gibson against the Panthers.

