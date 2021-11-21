 clock menu more-arrow no yes

JD McKissic start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of JD McKissic ahead of the Washington Football Team’s Week 11 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Derek Hryn
Running back J.D. McKissic #41 of the Washington Football Team runs with the football during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 31, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team collected their third victory of the 2021-22 campaign last Sunday. JD McKissic will hope to improve on his six touches for 39 yards when Washington travels to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic has remained involved in the offense since Week 6, averaging 7.4 fantasy points in that span. The 28-year-old running back has been inefficient in the ground game this season, but his prowess as a pass-catcher makes him more of a trustworthy target against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is currently allowing the second-lowest rushing yards per game (79.8).

McKissic is eighth in targets out of the backfield (46) in the 2021-22 campaign, and the game script should be on his side for this weekend’s matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKissic has generated numbers worthy of RB3/flex consideration. Start him.

