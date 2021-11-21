JD McKissic start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team collected their third victory of the 2021-22 campaign last Sunday. JD McKissic will hope to improve on his six touches for 39 yards when Washington travels to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic has remained involved in the offense since Week 6, averaging 7.4 fantasy points in that span. The 28-year-old running back has been inefficient in the ground game this season, but his prowess as a pass-catcher makes him more of a trustworthy target against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is currently allowing the second-lowest rushing yards per game (79.8).

McKissic is eighth in targets out of the backfield (46) in the 2021-22 campaign, and the game script should be on his side for this weekend’s matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKissic has generated numbers worthy of RB3/flex consideration. Start him.