Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team erupted in the first game following their Week 9 bye, upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19. In what was a revenge victory from the NFC Wild Card game last January, Adam Humphries failed to make a significant impact, playing a season-low 52.0 percent of offensive snaps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries only managed to record one catch for five yards in a game that featured eight other pass catchers in the Washington offense. Taylor Heinicke has appeared under center in all nine games for the Football Team this season, and it hasn’t done much for Humphries’ fantasy football value. The 28-year-old wideout has hauled in only 21 receptions on 30 targets and no touchdowns in his seventh NFL campaign. There is no legitimate reason to roster him at the moment.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

BENCH Humphries.