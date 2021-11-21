Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews continues to be one of the most used positional players not only in the Ravens organization but in football in general. Among tight ends specifically, Andrews has the fourth-most targets, but he is second in receptions and receiving yards. Heading into Week 11, Andrews ranks 17th in the NFL for receiving yards. On the season, he has played in nine games and he has 48 receptions on 69 targets for 623 yards and four touchdowns. This week, he and the Ravens take on the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

The Bears are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Normally, this matchup would be poor enough for an average tight end to end up on your bench, but Andrews is no average tight end. His usage is still going to be there even if he has a tough matchup. He is still worth a start in your lineup from the weekly upside he brings.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Andrews, especially with Baltimore’s top receiver Marquise Brown out for the contest.