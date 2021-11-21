Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman continues to improve each week. The future is bright for the young receiver and if he can stay healthier than Sammy Watkins, he will likely be the Ravens' number two wide receiver the rest of the season. He already has the fourth-most receiving yards on the team. He has played in only four games and he has 18 receptions on 28 targets for 241 yards. Really, the biggest slight against him in his role is just that he hasn’t found the endzone yet for his first career score. Other than that, he is having a solid start to his career.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

This week, the Ravens and Bateman take on the Chicago Bears who are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. In a fantasy-friendly matchup in Week 10, Bateman had a decent performance that continued his build-in usage over the four games that he has played.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Marquise Brown ruled out, Bateman becomes Baltimore’s top receiver in this game. He’s worth a start, assuming Lamar Jackson does ultimately suit up for the contest.