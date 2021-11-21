Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

What started out as a promising season for the young running back has crashed and burned into fantasy irrelevance. In Week 1, Williams impressed with nine carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with a fine performance in Week 2 with 77 yards rushing. After that though, Williams took a back seat to the veteran free agents that the Baltimore Ravens brought in and he wasn’t ever able to get back on track.

He has only played in three games since Week 2 and he has a total of 11 carries and 38 yards. Williams hasn’t taken the field since October 24th, but the team did release Le’Veon Bell so if Latavius Murray misses the Week 11 game this week, Williams would at least be the backup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

The Ravens take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 and their defense is going to be missing Khalil Mack who was put on season-ending IR on Friday with an injury. The Bears are giving up the 17th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and so this matchup doesn’t exactly favor Williams. His usage will be linked to who is active for the Ravens, but honestly, he shouldn’t be started either way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Williams.