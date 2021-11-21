Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

One of the three veteran running backs the Baltimore Ravens signed as free agents to take over for injured running backs, Devonta Freeman has had a nice stint with his newest team. He has played in eight games and he has 43 rushing attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns. While the Ravens rarely use their running backs in the receiving game, Freeman has brought in 11 of his 16 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

The Ravens take on the Chicago Bears this week and their defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. Even though they aren’t giving up a ton of fantasy points, they have given up either a rushing or a receiving touchdown to a running back they have faced each week since Week 4. This bodes well for the Ravens as the Chicago defense will now be down Khalil Mack who is was put on season-ending IR on Friday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For Freeman, his usage is going to be tied to the health of Latavius Murray. If Murray is ACTIVE, then SIT Freeman. If Murray is INACTIVE, then Freeman is worth a FLEX.