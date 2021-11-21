Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Running back Latavius Murray has played in six games for the Baltimore Ravens since being signed as a free agent earlier in the season. He is questionable for the team’s Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears because he has been limited all week in practice with an ankle injury.

Murray has not played since October 17th when he had nine carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. He has been the most consistent running back from the assortment of veteran running backs the team signed to fill the gap when their young running backs JK Dobbins and Justice Hill got hurt. In the games he has played, Murray has 59 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

The Bears defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs in fantasy. They just lost Khalil Mack to a season-ending injury so their defense that was already playing poorly compared to last year is taking another hit. The good news for Murray is that if he is active, he has a solid role carved out in the offense. His usage creates upside in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Murray has FLEX appeal this week.