Justin Fields start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had one of his best games in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields will look to keep that momentum rolling Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

The former Ohio State standout took another step in his development a couple of weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields completed 58.6% of his passes for 291 yards (career-high), a touchdown and an interception. He also had 45 yards on the ground and scored a season-high 18.14 fantasy points. It was the third time in the last four games that Fields scored at least 10 or more fantasy points.

The young quarterback will now get ready to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Ravens’ defense is allowing 18.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and 283.3 yards per game, which is the worst in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you need a streaming option at QB, then Fields would be a solid option off of waivers.