 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

David Montgomery start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of David Montgomery ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Jovan C. Alford
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery returned to action in Week 9 after missing the last four games due to a knee injury. Montgomery re-established himself as the team’s lead running back and should get a good amount of carries on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

After missing four games because of an injury, Montgomery led Chicago in carries (13) and rushing yards (63) in Week 9 against the Steelers. He also had two receptions for 17 yards and scored 10 fantasy points. The third-year running back started off the season on a good foot, averaging 17.3 carries and 77.5 rushing yards in the first four games.

The Bears will try to establish their running game against the Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore’s defense is only allowing 88.2 rushing yards per game, which is good for fourth in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Montgomery does not have a favorable matchup in Week 11, but he’s worth starting as a RB1/RB2 in fantasy football.

More From DraftKings Nation