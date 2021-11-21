David Montgomery start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery returned to action in Week 9 after missing the last four games due to a knee injury. Montgomery re-established himself as the team’s lead running back and should get a good amount of carries on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

After missing four games because of an injury, Montgomery led Chicago in carries (13) and rushing yards (63) in Week 9 against the Steelers. He also had two receptions for 17 yards and scored 10 fantasy points. The third-year running back started off the season on a good foot, averaging 17.3 carries and 77.5 rushing yards in the first four games.

The Bears will try to establish their running game against the Ravens on Sunday. Baltimore’s defense is only allowing 88.2 rushing yards per game, which is good for fourth in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Montgomery does not have a favorable matchup in Week 11, but he’s worth starting as a RB1/RB2 in fantasy football.