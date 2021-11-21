Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

With David Montgomery making his return to the field in Week 9, it pushed rookie running back Khalil Herbert to the backup role. Herbert did not do much against the Steelers, but will try to change that against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

After receiving 23 carries in Week 8 against the 49ers, Herbert only saw four carries in the Bears’ Week 9 loss to the Steelers. The last time the rookie running back had less than 10 carries in a game was back in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. It was also the same game that Montgomery suffered a knee injury.

For four weeks, Herbert became a hot name on the waiver wire and paid off huge dividends for fantasy football managers. In Weeks 5-8, the young running back averaged 13.2 fantasy points, which would be enough for a RB2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Ravens have a respectable run defense this season and Montgomery is back in the fold for Bears. Therefore, the best option is to sit Herbert this week.