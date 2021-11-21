Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Darnell Mooney has been the saving grace and lone bright spot for the Chicago Bears receiving corps. Whether it is the head coach, the offensive scheme, or just bad rapport with the rookie quarterback, veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson has fallen off the football wagon.

Luckily for the Bears, Mooney has stepped up. Heading into Week 11, Mooney leads the Bears in receptions, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In his last game before the team’s bye week, he caught three of six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. He showed his versatility by adding another touchdown on an end-around on the ground. At the very least, his usage in the offense is a positive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney is going to have to contend with the Baltimore Ravens defense that is allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to at least one receiver in each of their last three games so Mooney could have at least a decent outing, but he likely won’t be able to finish as a WR1 or WR2 this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Because of his usage in the offense, Mooney has FLEX appeal this week.