Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Go to your fantasy football league’s available player pool and check to see if you see Jimmy Graham there. Do you see him? Perfect! That’s where he should be. If he is rostered go ahead and send a friendly message to your league mate with your best trash talk. I’ll wait.

Graham has played in seven games this season and only has two receptions on six targets. I’m not even concerned with if he and rookie quarterback Justin Fields are building rapport or not, I think Graham is just going to be used as a body for the Chicago Bears and he is going to be an exceptional veteran presence for young tight end Cole Kmet.

Kmet and Graham are going in opposite directions in their playing careers. While the Bears' passing attack hasn’t been dominant this year, Kmet is third on the team in receptions, targets and receiving yards. The only real knock against him is just that he hasn’t come down with a touchdown yet this year, but that is likely to come with time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TEs Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Graham has no fantasy relevance this year so don’t worry about him. Kmet has to deal with the Baltimore Ravens defense this week, but they are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. He is on the very cusp of fantasy relevance and if he puts up a good performance in this game, you likely can start him as we head to the end of the fantasy season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Kmet this week, unless you roster Noah Fant or Tyler Higbee as your only other tight ends and they are on bye.