David Njoku, Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns tight end dup of David Njoku and Austin Hooper continue to be one of the more frustrating tandems to analyze for fantasy because someone should be relevant in this offense. I know the Browns are run-heavy, but the lack of star power in the receiving game should theoretically link well to one of these tight ends having consistent usage and it just hasn’t happened. Heading into Week 11, Njoku actually leads the team in receiving yards and Hooper leads in targets and receptions because he and Hooper happen to be some of the healthiest pass-catchers the team has.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku, Austin Hooper

This week, the Browns take on the Detroit Lions whose defense is giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With a poor matchup and with neither of these players consistently getting used, it is very difficult to see any upside with either of them and thus they should remain benched.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Njoku and Hooper.