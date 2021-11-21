Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are winless heading into Week 11, but their offense is starting to come around to look somewhat fantasy-relevant. Of course, you know about D’Andre Swift and TJ Hockenson, but wide receiver Kalif Raymond has carved out quite the role for himself.

Through nine games, Raymond is third on the team in targets and receiving yards, fourth in receptions and he is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns. He has been on a downward trend in his last two games, but in Week 7 he caught six of his eight targets for 115 yards.

Just when he was getting on the same page as Jared Goff, his quarterback gets hurt and is questionable for this week’s game. If Goff can’t go it will be backup Tim Boyle under center and there really isn’t a way to tell what that means for Raymond’s value and you just have to assume it lowers his upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond and the Lions take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 and they are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Goff starts, there could be some flex appeal here, but with the uncertainty of what Boyle brings to the table, I don’t see it.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Raymond.