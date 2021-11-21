Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions may be having to start backup quarterback Tim Boyle this week with Jared Goff banged up. We don’t really know what this does to rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s value just because he has only played in nine games for his career.

He was just starting to get into a good groove with starting quarterback Jared Goff. In his last game, he caught four of six targets for 61 yards. He has at least five targets in each of his last five games. This change at quarterback could benefit St. Brown, or it could throw off the entire offense. Too risky for a player that you probably weren’t going to start this week anyway.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

It’s too bad that the connection between St. Brown and potential starter Boyle is unknown as they take on the Cleveland Browns defense this week that is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. St. Brown is just too much of a risk though for your Week 11 lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT St. Brown.