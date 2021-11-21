Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Jamaal Williams may be the Detroit Lions' most valuable player on social media for his candidness during interviews, but that’s not the case on the field. He will officially be questionable for the Lions Week 11 game as he is dealing with a thigh injury.

Williams hasn’t taken the field since October 24th where he had 12 carries for 57 yards. If used correctly, there can be an upside with Williams, but with his being banged up for a few weeks, and through the team’s bye week, it is a concern if he would be at 100% this week. Williams is a decent flex option most weeks, but the injury worries me so he is going to stay on your bench.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

If active, Williams is going to have to deal with the Cleveland Browns defense who are giving up the 20th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This matchup doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Williams this week.