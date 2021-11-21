 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tim Boyle start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jared Goff ahead of the Detroit Lions Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By TeddyRicketson
From left, David Blough #10, Tim Boyle #12 and Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talk during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

I don’t care if this ends up on Freezing Cold Takes’ Twitter account, do not start Tim Boyle this weekend if Jared Goff sits. The quarterback position for the Detroit Lions hasn’t been relevant all season and it isn’t going to start with the backup quarterback under center. Could Boyle be better than Goff has been? Sure. But you would basically be punting the position in your fantasy lineup if you go with Boyle here. You could get a good week from him, or you could be better off starting Teddy Ricketson in your lineup. Spoiler alert, I will confidently get you 0 points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Tim Boyle

The Lions do take on the Cleveland Browns this week who are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game so this is actually a good matchup for Boyle. Don’t let that begin to inspire confidence because the Browns could play with nine defenders all game and I still wouldn’t feel confident with Boyle in my lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t even think about it.

More From DraftKings Nation