Tim Boyle start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

I don’t care if this ends up on Freezing Cold Takes’ Twitter account, do not start Tim Boyle this weekend if Jared Goff sits. The quarterback position for the Detroit Lions hasn’t been relevant all season and it isn’t going to start with the backup quarterback under center. Could Boyle be better than Goff has been? Sure. But you would basically be punting the position in your fantasy lineup if you go with Boyle here. You could get a good week from him, or you could be better off starting Teddy Ricketson in your lineup. Spoiler alert, I will confidently get you 0 points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Tim Boyle

The Lions do take on the Cleveland Browns this week who are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game so this is actually a good matchup for Boyle. Don’t let that begin to inspire confidence because the Browns could play with nine defenders all game and I still wouldn’t feel confident with Boyle in my lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t even think about it.