Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Donovan Peoples-Jones heads into the Cleveland Browns Week 11 game as questionable with a groin injury. After not practicing during the first two days of the week, he was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday.

The Browns are going to be hoping he can take the field as he has been one of their most productive wide receivers on the season. He has played in eight games and he has 16 receptions on 23 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns. While his reception and target numbers don’t lead the team by any means, his yardage ranks second on the team and he leads the team with his receiving touchdowns. In their Week 10 game, Peoples-Jones was only able to bring in one reception on five targets for 16 total yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Despite the Detroit Lions being winless through 10 weeks, they are actually doing a pretty good job of limiting opposing wide receivers as their defense is giving up only the 19th most fantasy points per game to wideouts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be under center so at least Peoples-Jones will have a familiar face throwing to them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Peoples-Jones this week.