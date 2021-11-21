Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Rashard Higgins was given the chance to prove himself and step into usage in the Cleveland Brown’s Week 10 game with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. no longer on the team. While the team’s offense sputtered as a whole, Higgins really dropped the ball. Literally and figuratively, as he missed his lone target of the day and wasn’t able to take the next step to consistent usage in this offense. Combine that with the fact that the Browns offense is notorious for being run-heavy and that spells the waiver wire for Higgins for your leagues. He lacks upside in this offense and until the Browns offensive scheme changes, Higgins won’t be fantasy relevant.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

This week, Higgins and the Browns take on the Detroit Lions. Despite their record, the Lions are actually pretty good at limiting opposing wide receivers. They’re giving up the 19th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers which doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in a player who lacks consistent usage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Higgins.