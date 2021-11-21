Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Jarvis Landry is the best remaining wide receiver for a Cleveland Browns offense that lacks big names and star talent at receiver. The Browns pass catchers have had a tough time staying on the field this year and the same can be said for Landry. He has only been able to suit up for six games this year. He has 23 receptions on 34 targets for 219 yards with no trips to the endzone. The Browns offense just feels stagnant and run focused which could very well see Landry in the dust with no fantasy relevance the rest of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Despite the team’s winless record, the Detroit Lions are giving up the 19th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This matchup is technically a below-average one for Landry and with his inconsistent usage and the Browns offensive identity being fluid at the moment, Landry lacks any upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Landry.