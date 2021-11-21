D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Credit where credit is due, Johnson has stepped in really well for the Cleveland Browns when starting running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have gone down to injury. In Week 7, Johnson torched a defense for 146 yards and a touchdown. In Week 10, he had 99 yards rushing and caught seven of eight targets for an additional 58 yards.

The only problem with Johnson is that when either of the other two running backs is active, he gets relegated to a backup role if that and his upside disappears. Chubb was activated off the Covid-19 list and is scheduled to start the game on Sunday. Johnson will resume his backup duties.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

When Johnson does take the field in Week 11, it will be against a Detroit Lions defense that is giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This presents a great matchup for Chubb and Johnson, but the question goes back to how much usage Johnson will get. His upside is limited, but the matchup is one of the best.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Johnson this week.