Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns was quoted this week as saying that Mayfield looked more mobile this week than he has in a while. This is great news to hear, but it won’t be enough to boost him into fantasy relevance.

It’s not necessarily how Mayfield plays, but his supporting cast of pass-catchers is just icky. Jarvis Landry is solid and he has good tight ends, but there isn’t much star power for him to throw to and that caps his upside. Combine that with the Browns’ preference to run the ball more than being pass-heavy and there isn’t much excitement with playing Mayfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Despite the Detroit Lions being an all-around bad football team, they actually do a decent job at limiting the fantasy performance for opposing quarterbacks. They are giving up the 14th most fantasy points per game so this isn’t a matchup that screams must start for Mayfield.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mayfield in Week 11.