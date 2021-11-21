Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers grabbed a big win over the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-10 final score in Week 10. They improve to 4-5 on the season and gain a little ground on the Rams, who are just ahead of them in second place in the NFC West. The 49ers will take on a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo completed 15 of his 19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns on the day. It was a solid performance, but a far cry from his outputs over the last two weeks, when he threw for 322 yards in Week 8 and 326 in Week 9. His drop in yard totals is due to the 49ers largely playing the game on the ground, as Garoppolo threw the ball 40 times in Week 9 compared to his 19 attempts in the win over the Rams. He only hit just over 15 fantasy points, which is just under his average of 16.2 so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Niners will take on a weak Jaguars team in Week 11 where Garoppolo should be expected to shine. He’s worth a start as he should rack up a decent amount of points for fantasy managers who have him in their lineup.