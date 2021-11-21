Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin finally got reacquainted with the end zone last week. After being held without a touchdown since Week 3, his only score of the season, he put two on the board to help the Vikings beat the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be looking to do it again this week against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin only caught three passes on five targets for a paltry 11 yards last week, his lowest totals in three games for targets and receptions and a season-low for yardage. He’s been good for at least 45 yards since Week 6, so he should bounce back in that department this week.

The Packers have given up four touchdowns and nearly 550 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. Conklin’s carved out a nice place for himself in the Vikings offense, and he should be a solid play in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Conklin.