Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Most weeks, Aaron Rodgers is an obvious starter in your fantasy football lineups. But there could be some questions about that after last week’s game, when the Green Bay Packers quarterback failed to throw a single touchdown pass for the first time since Week 1. So, is that a trend, or can he get back on track this week against the Minnesota Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Last week was Rodgers’ first game back after he sat out Week 9 with COVID. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards, and he also threw his first interception since Week 5. The Packers still won that game, beating the Seahawks.

It’s not a stretch to think that this was just a bad game for Rodgers, a quarterback feeling the lingering effects of COVD or being out the week before or some combination of those things. He’s also dealing with a foot injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday of this week—he is expected to play, though—so that could be another issue.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s a safe bet that Rodgers bounces back this week, and he should be fine to start in your fantasy lineup.