Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a close 23-17 battle against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Trevor Lawrence put together yet another underwhelming performance in the Jaguars’ seventh loss of the season. It will be interesting to see if the No. 1 overall pick can recover from his second-worst passer rating (59.46) of the 2021-22 campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Despite the throwing woes, Lawrence was able to record 33 rushing yards in a game where his team was playing from behind early. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, which subsequently forced the rookie quarterback to throw 35 times — connecting on just 16 targets.

Lawrence’s fumble with 50 seconds left in the game was his eighth already in his pro career, and he’s averaging just 12.9 fantasy points per contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lawrence continues to show flashes of Pro Bowl-esque talent, but he just hasn’t been able to get it going consistently this year to make him anything more than a low-range QB2. Bench him.