Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-5 on the season with a big 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. It’s the fifth straight win over their Southern California rivals, and especially sweet for the Niners since the Rams sit just above them in the NFC West. SF will take on the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

Elijah Mitchell ran the ball 27 times for 91 yards and failed to find the end zone in the win over the Rams. It was a career-high number of carries for the 23-year-old running back as the Niners dominated the Rams up and down the field. He didn’t receive any targets from QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but this game was played mostly on the ground for the Niners so it shouldn’t be anything to worry about for fantasy managers. What is concerning, though, is the news that Mitchell has a broken finger and had to have surgery to correct it. His status is up in the air for the Week 11 contest at this point, so it’s something fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mitchell is listed as doubtful and more than likely will not suit up. Jeff Wilson should see an increased workload and will be worth rostering for Week 11.