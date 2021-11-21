Jeff Wilson Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers logged a big 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, marking their fifth straight victory over their Southern California rivals. They improve to 4-5 on the season, but still sit behind the Rams in third place in the NFC West. The Niners will take on a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars team in Week 11 on the road.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson made his season debut in the victory after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. He ended up with 10 carries for 28 yards, but didn’t see any targets due to the 49ers offense largely staying on the ground. His 2.8 yards per carry seemed like he was still shaking off some rust, but with it being his first appearance of the season, it’s not much of a surprise.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Elijah Mitchell’s listed as doubtful for Week 11 due to his broken finger, Wilson is worth starting in a good matchup against the Jaguars.