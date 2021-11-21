Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Deebo Samuel is in his third year in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and he is having a breakout season. Samuel has always struggled with the injury bug, but this season he has shown what he can do if he can stay healthy. He has played in nine games and he has 54 receptions on 86 targets for 979 yards and five touchdowns. All of those lead the team and he has been on an absolute tear since the 49ers were on bye in Week 6. In his last four games, Samuel has 23 receptions and 431 receiving yards. He doesn’t have any intention of slowing down this week when the 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Despite how bad the Jaguars are in real-life, they actually do a decent job at limiting positional players in fantasy football. They are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This isn’t the best matchup for Samuel, but it is good enough that you shouldn’t be concerned with his usage. The 49ers have shown that they are going to use him in a variety of roles and packages and this just adds to his upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Samuel.