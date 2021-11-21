Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Brandon Aiyuk was overhyped coming out of his rookie year and it looks like the fantasy football community greatly missed on what his 2021 was going to be. No matter what Head Coach Kyle Shanahan says, the San Francisco 49ers are struggling to involve Aiyuk in their offense. Aiyuk has played in nine games and he has 22 receptions on 35 targets for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Deebo Samuel has 32 more receptions and 723 more receiving yards over the same span. Whatever magic they had with Aiyuk at the end of his rookie season was lost going into his sophomore slump.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

This week, Aiyuk and the 49ers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars' defense hasn’t been that bad against opposing wide receivers as they are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to them. Aiyuk is the third receiving option at best in this offense and I think both Samuel and tight end George Kittle are going to get theirs before Aiyuk does. He has to have a touchdown to be usable and you can’t bet on that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Aiyuk.