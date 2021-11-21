AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Usually the 1B to Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon will have a couple of weeks with the leading role all to himself. That makes him a very attractive option for fantasy football lineups, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon put the team on his shoulders last week against the Seahawks. With Aaron Rodgers struggling in that one and Jones forced to leave early, Dillon ran the ball 21 times for 66 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught two passes for 62 yards in that game.

Last week, the Vikings gave up 59 total yards and a touchdown to Austin Ekeler of the Chargers. Two weeks ago, the Ravens put up 247 total rushing yards against the Vikings. Another factor that could work in Dillon’s favor this week is that Rodgers is dealing with a foot issue. He’s expected to play through it, but that could force Green Bay to lean on the ground game even more.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start AJ Dillon.