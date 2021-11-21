Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

It was a slow week for Allen Lazard last Sunday, but that was the case for the whole of the Green Bay Packers passing game last week. With the Minnesota Vikings on tap and another week back in the fold for Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay’s pass attack should rebound this week. The question is whether or not Lazard will get his share of the production.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard caught one pass on four targets last week. He had a grand total of six yards to show for it. And that’s not the first time he’s seen his number dip that low. While he is an important part of that offense, Lazard just doesn’t contribute enough to be a viable option in fantasy football most weeks. That figures to be the case again this week too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Allen Lazard for this week’s game against the Vikings.