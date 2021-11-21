Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb tied for the second-most targets on his team in last week’s game. However, those looks did not translate into meaningful fantasy stats, as is so often the case with an offense dominated by Davante Adams. That’s unlikely to change this week when the Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

Cobb caught three passes on four targets last week against Seattle, totaling just 21 yards on his trio of catches. That’s pretty much in line with where Cobb is most weeks in terms of the box score. He has had a pair of games where he found the end zone twice, but that’s hard to bank on for fantasy football lineups.

When Adams is out, Cobb has a little more fantasy value, but that’s not going to be the case this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Randall Cobb.