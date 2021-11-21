Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was held out of the end zone last week in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It snapped a three-game scoring streak. But he’s got a good chance to get back on the board this week when the Vikings host their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen caught five passes on seven targets for 65 yards last week. Except for being held scoreless, it was a big improvement on the week before when he caught just two passes on seven looks from his quarterback for a whole six yards.

He’s got a solid record against the Packers. In two games last season, he racked up 137 yards and two touchdowns, and through 14 career games against Green Bay, he’s got 904 yards and six scores. With Kirk Cousins playing well now, he should be able to start a new scoring streak this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Adam Thielen this week.