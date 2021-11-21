Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is easily one of the best backups in the game right now. Unfortunately, he happens to be backing up one of the best starting running backs in the NFL at the moment. And while he usually gets a few touches, it’s just not the kind of workload that makes him a viable part of a fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison had four carries for 16 yards last week, which is about what he usually sees when Dalvin Cook is active and starting. In a couple of games without Cook this season, Mattison has cruised to triple-digit yardage on 20+ carries.

Cook is going to play this week, barring some unforeseen late-week circumstances, and that means Mattison should not be starting in fantasy lineups. He might be worth stashing on rosters, though, in case Cook does have to miss time again this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Alexander Mattison.