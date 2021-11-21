Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Wherever you come down in the great Kirk Cousins franchise quarterback debate, the Minnesota Vikings signal-caller is at least a serviceable fantasy football starter in most weeks. The Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers this week, and Cousins, once again, should have a decent enough outing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Last week, Cousins threw for 294 yards, completing 25 of 37 passes. He also threw a pair of touchdown passes. That was his sixth game, out of nine, with multiple touchdown passes this season. What’s really nice about Cousins’ performance this year so far is that he’s only thrown two picks—his last one coming way back in Week 5.

Cousins has plenty of history against the Packers too. In seven career games against Green Bay, he’s thrown 15 touchdowns to just five interceptions and 1,913 yards. He should add to those totals this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kirk Cousins this week.