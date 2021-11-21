Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars just haven’t been able to get out of their own way this year. After just scraping by in a 9-6 upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, the momentum should’ve carried far into a more suitable matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. That wasn’t the case. Carlos Hyde’s involvement in the Jacksonville offense took a major hit, due to James Robinson’s active status.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde returned to single-digit form in Week 10. Given his finite number of opportunities in the passing game, the north/south ball carrier’s meager two attempts on the ground likely won’t garner attention to fantasy managers that don’t already roster Robinson.

Robinson is still the unquestioned lead running back when he’s on the field, though head coach Urban Meyer claims that a timeshare is still in the plans for the RB duo. Nevertheless, Hyde will be a name to monitor as we approach Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff if Robinson’s recent knee and heel injuries continue to fester.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hyde is merely a touchdown-dependent fantasy option with a dearth of receiving upside. Bench him against the San Francisco 49ers.