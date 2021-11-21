James Robinson start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

After splitting the last two games against the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars face another tall task in Week 11 when they host the San Francisco 49ers. James Robinson’s status for the matchup is suddenly up in the air, following a terrific outing in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson’s injury troubles appear to still be haunting him, but it was hard to notice last Sunday. He ran for his sixth touchdown of the 2021-22 campaign, tallying 84 total yards on 12 carries and four receptions. It was his fifth game with 50-plus rushing yards, and he’s clearly established his role as the Jaguars’ primary ball carrier over Carlos Hyde.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robinson as a high-end RB1/RB2 when healthy.