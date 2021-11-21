Jamal Agnew start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Jamal Agnew notched his first rushing touchdown of the season in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. The fifth-year wideout has been gaining steam over the last few weeks and should remain heavily involved in head coach Urban Meyer’s offensive game plan when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew is having the best season of his career since joining the Jaguars, and he finally recorded double-digit fantasy points last week. Jacksonville utilized him mostly as a runner against the Colts, and he delivered justly on three carries for 79 yards. Fantasy managers should wait for him to produce his second touchdown through the air before getting too excited. His zero catches on five targets left a lot to be desired, but he will be a key factor moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Agnew as a WR3/flex in 12- to 14-team formats.