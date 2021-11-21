Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-7 after a failed comeback effort in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. Laviska Shenault continued to struggle in the passing game, recording three catches on eight targets for 15 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

There’s no nice way of putting it, the Jaguars have a bottom-barrel passing offense in a year they were expected to show improvement. It was also expected that Trevor Lawrence would endure some growing pains like any rookie quarterback. Still, completing just 194 passes on 333 attempts when your team is mostly playing from behind is woeful. Sitting with eight total touchdowns through the air doesn’t cut it either. The coaching and game plan takes a part of the blame, but so does the receiving corps. Dan Arnold has led Jacksonville in receiving at the tight end spot in each of the last three games, so that’s a major red flag. Shenault hasn’t exceeded 6.0 fantasy points in any of his nine appearances, and we likely won’t see much change as long as Urban Meyer lines him up on the outside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Shenault.