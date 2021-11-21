Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-7 on the season last Sunday, following a 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, and face a sturdy defense that ranks sixth in passing yards allowed per game (208.7). Marvin Jones Jr. could use a bounce-back performance, averaging 2.5 receptions over the last two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones’ hot start to the 2021-22 campaign was extinguished when his target share dropped down to three in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He then went on to average 8.0 targets per game for the following three weeks. So Jones’ 10th season in a nutshell: Inconsistent. The 31-year-old wideout is averaging 6.8 fantasy points per contest, his lowest number since his last season with the Bengals in 2015.

The 49ers currently give up only 1.4 passing touchdowns per contest, so Jones has a shot to return to pay dirt this week — albeit not a good one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Jones.