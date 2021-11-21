Dan Arnold start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars recorded no passing touchdowns in Week 10, but Dan Arnold led the team in receiving for the third-straight game. It’ll be interesting if he’s able to extend his streak of consistent play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

The Jaguars match up on their home turf against the surging San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, who have allowed only 6.2 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. Arnold caught five of eight targets for 67 yards in the 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and has quietly become Trevor Lawrence’s favorite pass catcher.

It’s only a matter of time before he hauls in his first touchdown of the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Arnold has become a high-end TE2 in all formats and should be started now that he’s established a balanced role in Jacksonville.