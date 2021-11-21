Best DFS lineup strategy for Steelers-Chargers on Sunday night

The Chargers come into Sunday Night Football in second place in the AFC West with a 5-4 record, while the Steelers are also in second place in the AFC North with a 5-3-1 record. The Steelers get Ben Roethlisberger back after a poor performance by Mason Rudolph last week against the Lions, while the Chargers look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Vikings.

Injuries

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

Roethlisberger has been out due to COVID-19, but was just cleared on Saturday to play. He hasn’t been able to practice this week, but the time off also was likely good for his old body.

Captain’s Chair

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers — $14,100

After Mike Williams went off to start the season, Allen has returned to the WR1, seeing 35 targets to Williams’ 16 over the last three weeks. Other than Austin Ekeler, there just isn’t any Chargers non-quarterback who sees close to the workload of Allen and the Steelers will be without cornerback Joe Haden this week.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers — $17,700

The Chargers’ weakness is against the run and the Steelers have no trouble using Harris early and often. If the Steelers can keep this game close, Harris will be a big factor,

Value Plays

Pat Freiermuth, TE, — $5,400

Freiermuth has proven himself worthy of his starting tight end job this season and Roethlisberger loves targeting him in the red zone. A multi-TD game isn’t out of the question.

Josh Palmer, WR, Chargers — $1,600

Palmer has seen his snap count rise of late and caught 3-of-4 targets last week. For his cheap price, I like his possibility of bringing value.